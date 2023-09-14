Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante survived only on watermelon for 2 weeks, hid poop under leaves and reveals just how close cops came to catching him

Captured criminal Danelo Cavalcante told cops he survived for nearly two weeks on stolen watermelon — and that officers scouring heavy Pennsylvania underbrush for him had gotten so close, they nearly stepped on him three times.

The 34-year-old convicted killer was “brutally honest” after he was apprehended Wednesday morning, sharing how he even buried his poop to avoid getting tracked, US Marshal Robert Clark told NewsNation.

“He did say on three occasions law enforcement officers did almost step on him. They were about seven to eight yards away from him,” Clark said.

Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, had just been sentenced to life for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in front of her two young children in 2021.

Prosecutors are expected to levy additional charges for crimes he committed during his 14 days on the run.

Cavalcante

