Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante shot at by Pennsylvania homeowner after stealing rifle: report

The convicted murderer who busted out of a Pennsylvania prison last month allegedly broke into a house Monday night and was shot at seven times by the homeowner after stealing a rifle, according to a report.

State police warned that Danelo Cavalcante may now be armed after he reportedly ran off with a .22-caliber rifle he snatched from the home, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Cavalcante was spotted in East Nantmeal Township, where the homeowner fired at someone matching his description, Action News reported.

The man fitting the convict’s profile fled and it’s unclear if he was hit, as no blood was found at the scene, according to the local ABC station.

Hundreds of police — including SWAT officers in armored trucks — flooded the neighborhood after a helicopter caught a glimpse of the dangerous escapee in South Coventry Township.

