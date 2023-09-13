Escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante caught after two-week manhunt

Convicted killer and escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante was nabbed by authorities Wednesday after evading search teams for two weeks by breaking into suburban homes for food and hiding out in the woods.Cavalcante – who escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 – was arrested without incident and escorted into a van by a SWAT team shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, as the search entered its 14th day, law enforcement sources told CNN.

Footage showed the double murdered wearing a gray Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt, which was cut off by officers, presumably to search for hidden weapons.The investigators took pictures of his tattoos once his shirt was off, to confirm his identity, news station KYW-TV reported.Residents in the area were alerted to his arrest via a reverse 911 call, CNN reported.

