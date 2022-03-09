NEW YORK POST:

One of the most storied shipwrecks in maritime history has been found off the coast of Antarctica — some 107 years after explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s vessel was crushed by ice and sank to the bottom of the sea.

Organizers of the two-week expedition announced the historic find of the Endurance Wednesday at a depth of more than 9,800 feet in the Weddell Sea after the 144-foot wooden ship sank in 1915. The wreck, which is incredibly well-preserved, will be studied and filmed, but not disturbed, researchers said.

“This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen,” said Mensun Bound, director of exploration at the Falklands Maritme Heritage Trust, which spearheaded the expedition. “It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation.”

READ MORE