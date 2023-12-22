Erin Foley and her twin brother Ted Albin are arrested for allegedly swindling $25million in Medicare funds that were meant for retirees and disabled people

The wife of a Florida sheriff’s captain has been nabbed by federal authorities and charged in connection with a $25 million-health care fraud scheme.The suspect, the mother of two teenage boys, was identified by the office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York as Erin Foley of Loxahatchee, Florida.

She and her twin brother, Ted Albin of Stuart, Florida, allegedly swindled millions in Medicare government money that should have gone to the health care of retirees and disabled people.Over the course of four years until 2021, the 46-year-old siblings allegedly used their health care billing company, Grapevine Professional Services Inc., to bill the government for ‘durable medical equipment’ such as wheelchairs, canes, knee braces and walking aides that were fraudulently ordered.

