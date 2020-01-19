Fox News:

Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her party’s impeachment of his father will ultimately end in his reelection this coming November.

“Pelosi sounds crazy every time she speaks,” Trump told Jesse Watters on Saturday’s “Watters’ World.” “She’ll actually go down as the worst Speaker, arguably, in the history of our country — and [Democrats] keep on pushing this nonsense. And it’s going to get my father re-elected. Honestly, I hope they keep going.”