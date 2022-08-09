Eric Trump said FBI agents “ransacked” his father’s office and broke into a safe during a raid of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

In a Monday night interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the younger Trump said he was the one who alerted Donald Trump about the FBI’s unannounced search of the Florida property earlier in the day.

“I was the guy that got the call this morning. And I called my father and let him know that it happened,” Eric Trump said of the raid.

The former first son confirmed to Hannity that FBI agents conducted the raid to search for any potential confidential documents Donald Trump may have in his possession at Mar-a-Lago.

He blasted the search as politically motivated and insinuated his father is a victim in the investigation.

“To have 30 FBI agents — actually more than that — descend on Mar-a-Lago, give absolutely, you know, no notice, go through the gates, start ransacking an office, ransacking a closet,” Eric Trump griped. “You know, they broke into a safe. He didn’t even have anything in the safe.”

READ MORE