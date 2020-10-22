At a recent virtual conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal, former Google Chairman and Clinton lackey Eric Schmidt stated that he doesn’t believe that the tech giant is a monopoly as it doesn’t have 100 percent market share.

Bloomberg reports that during a recent virtual conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal, former Google chairman Eric Schmidt was asked a number of questions about the tech giant and the recent antitrust lawsuit filed against the firm by the Department of Justice.

Breitbart News recently reported that the Department of Justice filed its long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging that the Big Tech Masters of the Universe engaged in anticompetitive practices to preserve its monopoly power and crush competitors to its search and advertising businesses.

