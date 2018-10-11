THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Wednesday that Democrats need to be as tough as Republicans to win more elections.

“Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them,” he said as the crowd cheered.

Mr. Holder’s comments came as he was speaking at an event to promote Stacy Abrams, the Democrat nominee for Georgia’s gubernatorial race.

Mr. Holder stressed that this New Democratic Party is “proud as hell” and has to be willing to fight.

“The reality is if we don’t win, people that are less committed, less idealistic, less imbued with the values that make this nation really great will run this country,” Mr. Holder said.

He said that if Ms. Abrams was elected governor it would send a message to President Trump and the nation to reject “negativism” and “all the racial games they’re trying to play.”