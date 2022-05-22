BREITBART:

Outgoing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s mother and father are trying to rescue his nomination as U.S. ambassador to India, hiring a lobbying firm to convince Senators to confirm him, despite allegations he ignored sexual misconduct in his office.

The Los Angeles Daily News reports:

The firm McGuireWoods Consulting registered with the federal government this week on behalf of Sukey and Gil Garcetti to lobby on the issue of “Outreach Related to Confirmation for Ambassadorship Nomination.” The effective date for the lobbying registration was April 5.

President Joe Biden nominated Garcetti in July to become U.S. ambassador to India, but the mayor’s Senate confirmation has been uncertain following accusations, led by a former Garcetti aide, that LA’s top elected leader knew about allegations of sexual assault and harassment made against his former senior adviser, Rick Jacobs.

As Breitbart News reported, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both Republicans from Iowa, raised questions about what Garcetti knew about the sexual misconduct in his office, and placed a hold on his nomination until an investigation was done.

