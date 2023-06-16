Daily Caller

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams backtracked on his vow to house migrants in Gracie Mansion on Thursday, saying that the “symbolism” of his offer spoke volumes. Adams said earlier in June that he’d welcome migrants into the five-room Gracie Mansion if city lawyers approved it, but backtracked Thursday during a press conference with reporters. “Leading the challenge of the migrant problem is both substantive and symbolic and as I always said, ‘Good generals lead from the front,’” Adams said, according to the New York Post. “They don’t send their troops into battle and ask, ‘How was the war?’ They lead them into battle. The symbolism of saying, ‘I’m willing to put a homeless family in Gracie’ is that symbolism.” Adams then said he could not allow migrants to stay at his mansion due to “legal issues,” according to the New York Post. “We are never going to break the law. And so, we’d be able to know what we can’t do and what we can’t do as a symbolism of saying, ‘I’m willing to open up the people’s house to the people of the city.’”

