The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the offensive comments by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to an elderly woman who posed a question about rent increases in New York. The exchange occurred on Wednesday at a town hall meeting in Washington Heights, Manhattan.

In response to questions raised by Jeanie Dubnau, 84, an assistant professor of biology at Rutgers University and decades-long tenant advocate, Mayor Adams went on a tirade.

“Okay, first, if you’re going to ask a question, don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me. I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect I deserve to be treated.”

“I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own,” Adams added.

“Give me the respect I deserve and engage in the conversation up here in Washington Heights. Treat me with the same level of respect I treat you, so don’t be pointing at me. Don’t be disrespectful to me. Speak with me as an adult, because I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man, and I’m going to walk out of this room as a grown man,” he concluded.

