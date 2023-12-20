Eric Adams: New Yorkers Should ‘Mobilize’ Against Joe Biden’s Illegal Migration

New Yorkers must mobilize against President Joe Biden if they want to stop the budget cuts caused by his flood of destitute migrants, Mayor Eric Adams told a press conference Tuesday.

“As Americans, we should go to our center of government and raise our voices when we believe the government is not responding accordingly,” Adams told a December 19 press conference covered by ViralNewsNYC, adding:

I’m saying to New Yorkers, “You’re angry and I’m angry, and the source of our discontent lies in DC.” And we need to mobilize and rally and go to D.C. and say to the national government, “This is not fair what’s happening to New York City!”

Adams’ poll numbers have crashed as his office is forced to cut up to $7 billion from government services for Americans so it can feed and house Biden’s inflow of more than 100,000 poor migrants.

Nearly all of the migrants are eager to work — but most cannot earn enough to stay out of poverty.

