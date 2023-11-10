Eric Adams had cellphones, iPad seized by FBI as part of corruption investigation

The FBI seized Mayor Eric Adams’ electronics early this week as part of a federal corruption probe tied to his 2021 campaign, The Post has learned.

The feds seized the devices — which included at least two cellphones and an iPad — in connection to an investigation into whether Hizzoner’s campaign colluded with the Turkish government and others to direct money into his mayoral effort, sources told The Post, after the news was first reported by the New York Times.

Adams campaign attorney Boyd Johnson said a review discovered that “an individual had recently acted improperly” and it was immediately reported to the FBI, which triggered the seizure.

“After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators,” Johnson said in a statement obtained by The Post.

