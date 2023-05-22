New York City Mayor Eric Adams has called for migrants to be sent to every major city in America as he continues to try and solve the Big Apple’s overwhelming immigrant crisis.

The mayor has reopened many of the city’s closed hotels and turned them into migrant shelters to deal with an influx of asylum seekers in the past months and expected arrivals in the coming weeks.

However, on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday, Adams told host Margaret Brennan that this is ‘not a burden on one city’ and proposed a shared solution.

The mayor revealed New York City had received 70,000 migrant asylum-seekers since August and 42,000 are still in the city, with the crisis only expected to worsen after the end of Title 42.

‘We have 108,000 cities, villages, towns,’ he said. ‘If everyone takes a small portion of that, and if it’s coordinated at the border to ensure that those who are coming here to this country in a lawful manner is actually moved throughout the entire country, it is not a burden on one city.’

