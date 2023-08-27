Eric Adams and Kathy Hochul still clueless about the ongoing migrant crisis rocking NYC

For several years, news reports have chronicled how tens of thousands of wealthy and middle-class families have been fleeing New York City and state for less expensive and safer destinations. More recently, news reports have chronicled how more than 100,000 illegal immigrants who crossed the southern border and claimed asylum have come to the city, with 60,000 of them living free of charge in publicly-funded hotels and shelters. The sheer numbers are swamping the bureaucracy and budget and riling inundated neighborhoods. Seen in relation to each other, the waves of departures and arrivals illustrate a rapid shift in the city’s population and tax base.

They also sound a warning that Gotham’s already-serious decline in public safety and order is likely to accelerate. These dramatic changes serve as a backdrop for understanding Gov. Hochul’s belated and misguided plea for the White House to rescue New York from the asylum-seeker crisis. Mayor Adams, who initially touted the city’s sanctuary status and arranged bus transportation for some border-crossers from Texas, was slow to understand the enormous burden he was committing to and the impact on city residents. He now estimates the price tag for housing, feeding, transporting, educating and providing health care for the new immigrants will be an astonishing $12 billion over three years.

READ MORE