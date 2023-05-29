Longtime Turkish strongman leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared victory on Sunday evening in the second and final round of this year’s presidential election in the country, greeting supporters with a song atop a bus in Istanbul.

As of Sunday evening, Turkish election authorities had counted 99.08 percent of the total vote in the race, including absentee ballots from abroad. With that many votes counted, Erdoğan received 52.07 percent of the vote. His rival, secularist Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, received 47.93 percent of the vote.

As is typical in modern Turkish elections, Erdoğan and his Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP) secured voter support in much of the Turkish heartland, while Kılıçdaroğlu fared better in the urban west (including Istanbul), the largely Kurdish east, and the nation’s capital, Ankara. Ankara is the only region of interior Turkey that Kılıçdaroğlu won.

Erdoğan eked out somewhat surprising victories in several of the provinces most devastated by deadly earthquakes in February, where he faced significant political headwinds for a real estate developer “amnesty” that allowed buildings not up to earthquake code to persist unrepaired, likely worsening the five-figure death toll. Erdoğan won most of the earthquake provinces with the exception of Adana and the regions in the east, such as Diyarbakir, where ethnic Kurdish voters are more prevalent. Erdoğan has spent much of his tenure in power attacking Kurdish communities, equating Kurdish activists and political groups with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Marxist terror group.

