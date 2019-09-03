FOX BUSINESS:

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly used recruiters who worked through New York City dance studios to find him a supply of alleged victims.

Recruiters would apparently filter through ballet studios to find women for the financier – exploiting the “level of trust” between ballet dancers and others in the dance world for Epstein’s benefit, according to The New York Times, which cites two lawsuits filed earlier this month, as well as victims’ own accounts.

“There is that kind of inherent trust, we’re all part of the same community,” said former dancer Nadia Vostrikov, who claims she was recruited by a woman at a city studio in 2013, according to the report. “You wouldn’t share that kind of unsafe opportunity with someone.”

The Times told stories of at least three other victims, including Lisa, who was also approached by a dancer in 2002, when she was 17.

Lisa showed up at Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse with the understanding that she would be leading exercise classes for the multimillionaire. Instead, he had no interest in dancing, and was more focused on “sexually charged” stretches and asking her questions about herself, according to the report.