Fox Business:

British socialite and former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly being guarded by former U.S. Navy SEALs amid conflicting reports about where she’s hiding out.

Maxwell faces “credible death threats” and is being guarded by former U.S. Navy SEALs in safe houses in the American Midwest, a source told The Daily Mail.

“There has been so much rubbish written about Ghislaine. The reality is she receives multiple, credible death threats on a daily basis. The hate mail is sometimes 2 [feet] high,” the source said according to The Daily Mail. “She is constantly moving. Her life is in danger. She is being guarded by the best of the very best and that includes former U.S. Navy SEALs. She’s not under the protection of any government. She’s on her own.”

That report conflicts with what a source told Page Six, claiming that Maxwell is outside of the U.S. and moving between countries including the United Kingdom and Israel.

“Ghislaine is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments. They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net — caught at Epstein’s house,” the source told Page Six.