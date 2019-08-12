THE SUN:

JEFFREY Epstein kept “meticulously detailed” diaries of his friendships which could come back to haunt his powerful pals, reports claim.

The billionaire paedo, who died from an apparent suicide on Saturday, was once friends with Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton.

He is understood to have kept a secret diary detailing his friendships with the rich and famous as an “insurance policy”, according to the Mirror.

Former financier Epstein, 66, is believed to have killed himself in jail – days after being taken off suicide watch.

His death came hours after a Manhattan court released a 1,200-page dossier detailing lurid abuse allegations against him.

The explosive papers also named some of the world’s elite leaders and politicians.