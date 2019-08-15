NY POST

It’s certainly a conversation starter. Jeffrey Epstein had an oil painting of Bill Clinton in a blue dress — lounging on a chair in the Oval Office — hanging up in his Manhattan townhouse, according to law enforcement sources. “It was hanging up there prominently — as soon as you walked in — in a room to the right,” a source told The Post. “Everybody who saw it laughed and smirked.” But the bizarre home decor didn’t stop there. Epstein, 66, also kept a mannequin hanging from the ceiling — dressed up in a wedding gown, the source said, noting how the doll was situated above a staircase. A woman who visited Epstein’s $56 million home confirmed the existence of the Clinton painting to the Daily Mail, but didn’t mention the mannequin. She was able to snap a picture of the painting, which was posted online Wednesday. In it, the former president can be seen lounging on a chair in the Oval Office — pointing toward the viewer — while wearing red heels and a blue dress similar to the one Monica Lewinsky famously donned during their White House hookup.

