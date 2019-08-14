Fox News

Guards at the New York City jail facility where Jeffrey Epstein is said to have killed himself are suspected of falsifying log entries to show they were checking on the alleged sex trafficker and other inmates with greater regularity than was the case, according to a Tuesday report. Surveillance video reviewed after Epstein’s death shows guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center did not make some of the checks they claimed to have made in their logs, a source told the Associated Press. The New York Times reported, citing unnamed officials, that the guards fell asleep at some point and did not check on him for up to three hours. The federal jail workers claimed they were checking on inmates in Epstein’s unit every half hour, but investigators now believe that was not the case. The Justice Department on Tuesday said that two guards assigned to watch Epstein had been placed on administrative leave.

