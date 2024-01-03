Epstein document dump set to start today, likely bringing Clinton, Prince Andrew back in spotlight

The identities of over 170 Jeffrey Epstein associates — likely to include former President Bill Clinton and disgraced Prince Andrew — are slated to start being published in court papers being unsealed Wednesday, officials confirmed.

“The unsealing should begin today,” Manhattan federal District Court Executive Edward Friedland confirmed to The Post Wednesday.

The highly anticipated unveiling is part of a since-settled 2015 defamation case that accuser Virginia Giuffre — aka Virginia Roberts — brought against Epstein mad

