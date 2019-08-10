Law & Crime:

In a partial transcript of a confidential video deposition unsealed today by a federal judge, Virginia Giuffre, one of the women who accused now-convicted millionaire pedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of sex crimes, said previous news reports by journalist Sharon Churcher detailing her interactions with now-President Donald Trump were “not true.”

The November 2016 deposition was part of Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, whom she accused of grooming her to serve as an underage sex partner.

Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting an underage prostitute in Florida in 2008. Federal prosecutors at that time dropped a 53-page indictment against him in a move which eleven years later has led to multiple resignations. New federal charges against Epstein are pending in New York.

During the newly-unsealed deposition, attorneys asked Giuffre whether statements printed about her or attributed to her in Churcher’s work were true.

“It’s true that he didn’t partake in any sex with us,” Giuffre said of Trump. “It’s not true that he flirted with me. Donald Trump never flirted with me.” When asked again later if Trump had indeed flirted with her, Giuffre said, “He didn’t. That’s inaccurate.”