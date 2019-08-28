AP:

An alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein who claims she was also farmed out for sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew has challenged the British royal to speak up, saying: “He knows exactly what he’s done and I hope he comes clean about it.”

The jet-setting middle son of Queen Elizabeth II was a years-long friend of the financier who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. But the prince strenuously denies any knowledge of criminal behavior by Epstein and has described himself as “appalled” by allegations from many women who accused Epstein of sexual abuse.

Among them is Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She has said she was a 15-year-old working at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein. Giuffre said in a sworn affidavit that she was flown on Epstein’s private planes to his properties in New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Paris and New York, and said meetings were also arranged for sex in London and elsewhere with Prince Andrew.