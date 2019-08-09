NEW YORK POST:

The woman who says she was just 15 when pedophile Jeffrey Epstein forcibly raped her asked a Manhattan court on Thursday to make Epstein reveal the identity of the woman who “recruited” her into the multi-millionaire’s alleged harem of underage women.

Jennifer Araoz, who claims Epstein raped and sexually abused her in his Upper East Side mansion, says in a draft lawsuit that she was recruited for the abuse by an unknown woman outside of her Manhattan school.

In papers filed in Manhattan civil court Thursday, Araoz asked for Epstein to be deposed and forced to turn over a log of every person who visited his Upper East Side manse from 2001 to 2003, as well as a list of people he kept in his employ.

The deposition and the documents may reveal the identity of Araoz’s recruiter — so Araoz can add the woman to a civil claim against Epstein that she plans to file on Aug. 15, according to the court documents.