Tony on twitter:

The minister is confronted by six masked “police” to tell him he’s in violation of covid lockdown orders. He will not be intimidated.

“Get OUT! Get OUT! Get OUT!”

“And don’t come back without a warrant!”

“Psychopaths! Communists!”

How to deal with Nazis.



Absolute legend 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/aRlFoDfIpL — Tony (@Mrtdogg) April 3, 2021

More from Tony on twitter