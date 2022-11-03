Brazilian demonstrators took to the streets protesting “rigged” election results claiming to show far-left candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated populist Jair Bolsonaro in a recent presidential election.

WATCH: Massive protest after election results in Brazil. Bolsonaro supporters call on military to keep him in power pic.twitter.com/gZW0x0oLPu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 2, 2022

Footage out of Rio de Janeiro Wednesday showed mass protests outside the Eastern Military Command headquarters, where Bolsonaro supporters called on the military to intervene in the election, with some chanting, “Armed forces, save Brazil!” and “United, the people will never be defeated!” according to CBS News.

