The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a list Tuesday of qualified disinfectants to use for protection against the coronavirus. “The EPA-registered disinfectant products on our Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 list have qualified under EPA’s emerging viral pathogen program for use against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” the website stated. Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, which means they are among the easiest types to kill with the appropriate disinfectant, according to the EPA. There may be additional disinfectants that meet the criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2. EPA will update this list with additional products as needed,” the agency stated. Some of the product brands on the EPA’s list include:

Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Cleaner Spray

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

Professional Lysol Disinfectant Spray

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

Peak Disinfectant Wipes

Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

Sani-Cloth Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe

The virus is believed to be spread by people in close contact with each other and through respiratory droplets produced when a person infected with the virus coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.

