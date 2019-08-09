NEW YORK POST:

The Trump administration has reauthorized the use of controversial traps dubbed “cyanide bombs” to kills coyotes, foxes and other animals across the US.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced this week that it would allow, on an interim basis, the use of M-44 devices, which trap wildlife with bait before spraying sodium cyanide into their mouths, according to CBS News.

The spring-loaded devices, which have killed more than wild animals since they were first introduced in the 1960s, have been blasted as inhumane.

“Cyanide traps can’t be used safely by anyone, anywhere,” said Collette Adkins, carnivore conservation director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“While the EPA added some restrictions, these deadly devices have caused too much harm to remain in use. We need a permanent nationwide ban to protect people, pets and imperiled wildlife from this poison,” she said.