As the Biden administration is under fire for its lack of response to the derailed train carrying chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Thursday it would be doling out over half a billion dollars for “environmental justice.”

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that the EPA, through its new Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking program, would be giving away $550 million in grants to “11 entities to serve as grantmakers to community-based projects that reduce pollution.”

The selected grantmakers are supposed to “develop an efficient, simplified process so that organizations that historically have faced barriers to receiving funding can more seamlessly apply for grants that address environmental harms and risks.”

It is a part of the Biden administration’s so-called “whole-of-government” to achieve “environmental justice.”

However, this comes as the Biden administration blew its response to the train operated by Norfolk Southern carrying chemicals derailing and spilling the chemicals on February 3. As previously reported, cleanup crews ended up igniting five train cars to get rid of toxic chemicals.

READ MORE