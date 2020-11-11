Breitbart:

Appearing Monday on MSNBC, left-wing actor Robert De Niro accused President Donald Trump of using the same “playbook” as Nazi German-era dictator Adolf Hitler’s in his pitch to voters to make America great again.

A partial transcript is as follows:

ARI MELBER: Are you suggesting, and I don’t want to misquote you Robert, a sequel to analyze [the Trump presidency], but with Trump in it?

ROBERT DE NIRO: No, not really. Not quite.

MELBER: I was just kidding.

DE NIRO: It’s the same playbook as Mussolini, as Hitler, as a dictator, wannabe dictators. It’s what they’re going to do for the people, make Germany great again, make Italy great again, make America great again. It’s all appealing to the worst prejudices, the worst weaknesses of the public, and instead of leading them and guiding them and being someone that they can look up to. And when the public is not right, you have to be there to do the right thing, to set an example for them. And if you don’t, then we’re going to be where we are today.