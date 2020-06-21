MSNBC Live Report at 4:04 pm CT, Saturday June 20

“Again, one of these gates … there are three places you can enter, to get to the BOK center … this one has now been shut because there was some kind of incident. There were Black Lives Matter protesters who made their way here. And they had a very brief standoff with the police …”

Police put up crime scene tape along at least one of the entrances to the BOK Center, blocking protesters, CBS Austin reports. Dozens of protesters could be seen standing along the yellow tape, holding signs against police brutality, as police in riot gear guarded a nearly empty lot behind them.

Security gates at 4th & Cheyenne are closed right now. News On 6’s Dan Hawk tells me Black Lives Matter showed up & someone (not sure who) closed the gates not long after (around 3:15pm). No one allowed in.



Discussions are civil between BLM & Trump supporters.#TrumpTulsaRally pic.twitter.com/9P9Kz2j6G1 — Shannon Rousseau (@shannonrousseau) June 20, 2020

