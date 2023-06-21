Hundreds of entitled illegal aliens have set up an Occupy-style camp at the Palais Royal in Paris, using free tents provided by an NGO to protest the French government’s refusal to provide them with free shelter., Le Parisien reported.

According to Utopia 56, an organization that helps exiled people and people on the street in France, approximately 450 “adolescents in distress” peacefully occupy the Place du Palais Royal, opposite the Council of State, to “break the silence of the State and demand immediate shelter.”

Utopia 56 criticized the French government for allegedly disregarding the pleas of these entitled illegal immigrants.

“For 77 days, more than 700 young people who have come to find refuge in France have been surviving on the ground, without running water or electricity, in a disused school in the 16th arrondissement of Paris,” according to the organization’s press release.

READ MORE