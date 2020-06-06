NY POST

The entire Buffalo police Emergency Response Team has resigned following the suspension of two officers who were caught on video shoving a 75-year-old protester to the pavement, according to reports Friday.

A total of 57 officers resigned from the emergency team in solidarity with the two suspended cops, who pushed Martin Gugino, causing him to stumble backward and crack his head on the ground, WGRZ reported.

“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” said John Evans, president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

The special squad was created in 2016 and is deployed for mass protests or riots, the network reported.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST