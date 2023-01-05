An entire Illinois airport was evacuated Wednesday so accused quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger could relieve himself, according to a report.

Bound in shackles, the former criminology doctoral student was led from a private jet into a Flightstar in Champaign around 11 a.m. Wednesday, photos obtained by TMZ show.

At least three armed officers accompanied Kohberger, clad in a red jumpsuit, into the mini airline pit stop, which was reportedly completely evacuated so the suspected murderer could use the facilities.

Even employees were asked to leave the building during the lockdown, the outlet reported, which lasted until Kohberger re-boarded his private ride.

The 2015 fixed-wing single-engine Pilatus that is taking Kohberger to Idaho was being refueled while he was inside the empty building, eyewitnesses said. The jet is reportedly owned by the Pennsylvania State Police, whose officers are accompanying Kohberger the roughly 2,400 miles to Moscow, Idaho.

