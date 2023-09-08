Enrique Tarrio’s mom speaks out about Proud Boys ex-leader’s 22-year prison sentence

The mother of former Proud Boys leader Enrique “Henry” Tarrio on Thursday maintained her son’s innocence just days after he was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, insisting that he didn’t play a serious part in the attack.“Twenty-two years of sentencing seems, like, extremely excessive,” Zuny Duarte Tarrio said at a press conference held in the Miami Lakes law office of her son’s attorney.

Speaking alongside defense lawyer Nayib Hassan, Duarte Tarrio called her son a “pawn” for the government, and the case against him a “witch hunt.” She said Tarrio’s family had already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees to defend her son against charges that he helped spearhead an effort to violently overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.She also pleaded for supporters to donate to an online legal defense fund to help Tarrio, a Miami native who served as the Proud Boys’ national chairman at the time of the Capitol riot.A federal judge sentenced Tarrio on Tuesday to 22 years in prison following his conviction in May on charges of seditious conspiracy related to the central role he played in the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob hoping to keep former President Donald Trump in power.The sentence is the longest prison term handed down to any Jan. 6 defendant.

READ MORE