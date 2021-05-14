New York Daily News:

“Enough is enough. The mayor is risking New York’s recovery every time he lets these incidents go by without meaningful action.” – NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg

Three commuters were slashed and a fourth was punched by the same two men in a span of 12 minutes on a No. 4 train rolling through lower Manhattan early Friday, police said.

Cops said the blitz attack began around 4:30 a.m. when two Black men, believed to be in their 20s, slashed a 45-year-old man across the cheek as the train arrived at the Union Square station.

The victim jumped off the train at Union Square and called police, as the suspects remained onboard and slashed a 40-year-old man and punched a 41-year-old man, cops said. Those two victims got off the train at the Astor Place station.

The suspects also slashed a 44-year-old man in the back and robbed him of his cellphone, cops said. That victim got off the train at the Brooklyn Bridge City Hall stop.

All four victims were taken to nearby hospitals for their wounds. There have been no arrests.

Around 5 a.m. at a Bronx train station, a fifth victim told police he was jumped by three men, stabbed in the right eye and slashed in the neck, NBC 4 New York reported. It was not immediately clear if the Bronx attack was connected to the other four.

NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg blamed the early-morning spree on “the mayor’s negligence on the issue.”

"These were five very serious armed robbery and slashing incidents at stations on the same line. All seemingly could have been prevented by a uniformed presence on each of these platforms," Feinberg said in a statement. "If (Mayor de Blasio) needed a wake-up call, this is it.

“Enough is enough,” she continued. “The mayor is risking New York’s recovery every time he lets these incidents go by without meaningful action.”