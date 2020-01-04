Breitbart:

The Muslim population of England is now estimated at over three million, according to official estimates — exceeding the total populations recorded for Wales or Northern Ireland in the 2011 census.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) research based on the Annual Population Survey (APS), a new a data collection method based on a “continuous household survey, comprising the Labour Force Survey (LFS) supplemented by sample boosts in England, Wales and Scotland to ensure small areas are sufficiently sampled”, indicates that the Muslim population of England and Wales increased by over 400,000 — 16 per cent — between the 2011 census and 2016.