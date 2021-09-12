POLITICO:

The U.K. government has dropped plans for vaccine passports to enter crowded venues in England.

“I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC.

The plan, which was expected to come into force at the end of September, would have meant that anyone going to a crowded indoor venue — such as a nightclub — would have had to show evidence of full vaccination.

“It’s fair to say, I think, most people probably instinctively don’t like the idea,” Javid said. “I’ve never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity.”

But the idea would nevertheless be kept “in reserve as a potential option,” he said.