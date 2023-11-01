Emptying their prisons and mental hospitals, dumping them on the USA! anyone see an EINSTEIN in this mob of illegal aliens storming our border? HOW CAN YOU VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT?

The largest migrant caravan in a year, estimated to include some 7,000 people, is heading toward the US — and its leader claims President Biden has “dropped the ball” on immigration and allowed Latin American countries to “gang up” on his administration.

This latest caravan, comprising migrants from Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, and Venezuela, left southern Mexico on Monday, bound for the US border.

Officials in the Mexican state of Chiapas said some 3,500 people set off on foot from the city of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border — but one of the caravan’s organizers, Irineo Mujica, claimed there were around 5,000 in the initial group, and that that number had since swelled to more than 7,000.

Mujica, a US citizen, and self-described “human rights defender” who has been accompanying the migrants, told the cable network Real America’s Voice he believed the leaders of Latin American countries were conspiring to create the current immigration crisis to extract money from Washington — and that Biden was allowing it to happen.

