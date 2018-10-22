NEW YORK POST:

New York City employers are squarely blaming a raging drug epidemic for much of the trouble they have filling jobs in one of the tightest labor markets in a generation.

More local prospective workers are testing positive for substance abuse, or showing up stoned for work, according to industry analysts.

And even as weed is legalized in some places, or viewed as more socially acceptable, it’s not just marijuana’s job-impairing side effects that bother these hiring managers. The abuse of hard drugs, such as cocaine and methamphetamine, has exploded, and further threatens productivity.

Many jobs in New York City now take 60 days or more to fill. Thirty percent of the openings in New York City for registered nurses, bartenders, delivery drivers, program managers and machine operators that are posted on professional job websites go unfilled for 60 days or more, according to the employment portals.

A 2018 report by Quest Diagnostics reveals a 150 percent increase from 2013 to 2017 of methamphetamine positivity rates for workers tested in the wider New York region, which covers New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Drug abuse rates overall for workers tested in New York state were at 3.5 percent in 2017, compared with 3.2 percent a decade earlier, the Quest data analysis shows.