Emotional Casey DeSantis reveals how Ron helped her through breast cancer battle: ‘You couldn’t ask for a better husband’

Casey DeSantis got emotional when discussing how her husband supported her during her battle with breast cancer – and said it’s now her turn to return the favor as Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for the GOP nomination.

Speaking with NBC News on the Never Back Down PAC’s campaign tour bus, DeSantis touched on a wide-range of topics, including confirming he believes Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and saying abortion laws should be left to the states.

Some claim that Gov. DeSantis lacks charisma on the campaign trail – but those same individuals feel that his former news anchor wife helps make up for that downfall.

‘It is not like anybody said, ‘Oh, we need to deploy Casey to get out there and do it.’ No. This is totally because I want to do it,’ Florida’s first lady told NBC in an interview that aired on the Today Show on Monday morning.

