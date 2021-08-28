The Post Millennial:

Racial slurs discovered at Emory Autism Center were reportedly written near workspace occupied by two African American women. Swastikas were discovered in a hallway near a Jewish man’s office.

After swiftly condemning an alleged racist attack several weeks ago, Emory University now won’t share the race of the suspect accused of vandalizing the university’s Autism Center with racist graffiti, according to The College Fix.

Georgia law enforcement charged suspected vandal Roy Lee Gordon, Jr., a former part-time staff member, with burglary second degree for allegedly leaving racist and antisemitic graffiti at an Emory University building, The College Fix reported.

On the weekend of Aug. 7 and 8, the racial slurs were reportedly written along the walls near the workspace occupied by two African American women. Swastikas were also discovered in a hallway near a Jewish man’s office, WSB-TV reported.

A much longer email was sent campus-wide to the Emory University community after returning staff found the “senseless act of vandalism including graffiti with racial slurs and swastikas, and damage to physical property” on Monday, Aug. 9.

“Emory University is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive campus for all faculty, staff, students, patients and their families,” the private Atlanta school said in its Aug. 20 statement that accompanied the criminal charge announcement.

The message from several university officials vowed that the “painful” acts “will not be tolerated and every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

“Our priority remains the wellbeing and safety of our faculty, staff, learners, patients and their families, and upholding our values and Emory’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” university leaders stated.

“As we heal in the days and weeks ahead, it is important that we continue to support and provide strength to one another. Our goal will remain to provide an environment and a learning community focused on each other and maintaining an inclusive society where everyone’s identity is valued and celebrated,” the memo concluded.

However, the university’s police department and media relations office refuses to answer questions on Gordon’s race. The state has a new hate crime law, but the suspect tied to the early August incident has not been charged under the statute.

More at The Post Millennial