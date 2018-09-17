THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

A black comedian said at Monday night’s Emmy awards that white people don’t thank Jesus enough, and it’s only the bad ones anyway.

During the opening monologue, co-host Michael Che joked with fellow “Saturday Night Live” cast member Colin Jost that his mother wouldn’t be watching.

“My mother is not watching,” Mr. Che said to Mr. Jost, who is white. “She says she doesn’t like watching white award shows because you guys don’t thank Jesus enough.”

Mr. Che went on to agree with the words he attributed to his mother and making a further anti-white joke.

“That’s true. The only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads,” he said.

Ryan Fournier, the chairman of Trump Students, sarcastically advised Mr. Che to “Keep it up. America is shifting further and further to the right.”