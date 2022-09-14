Now that all the trophies have been put on their respective shelves, it’s no slight to say Monday night’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ended up being a tricky mix of the arcane, retro and optimistic, among other things. Offscreen, NBC’s Kenan Thompson-hosted broadcast of television’s big night had to contend with the awkward reality of a matchup with Monday Night Football’s season debut on ABC and ESPN.

There was a white-knuckle 17-16 win for the Seattle Seahawks over former teammate Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in the Emerald City. Here in the City of Angels, there was a bit less drama and more déjà vu with HBO’s Succession, Euphoria’s Zendaya, and AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso scoring big Emmy wins for the second year in a row. HBO’s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Squid Game and ABC’s Abbott Elementary also took home some golden hardware.

Yet, with the Emmys airing on a Monday for the first time since 2018, a very different digital landscape today, declining award shows attraction and that NFL counterprogramming, almost no one expected the 2022 ceremony to achieve any audience heights.

And no one will be disappointed.

READ MORE