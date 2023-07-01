An Emirates flight in Russia was forced to return to the gate after smoke began pouring from its rear just moments before takeoff.

Fire appliances were seen spraying the smoking Boeing 777 ahead of a flight from St Petersburg to Dubai on Friday.

Passengers were ordered to disembark into the terminal at Pulkovo airport shortly before midnight.

‘Smoke came from an aircraft engine at St Petersburg Pulkovo airport,’ said a Russian emergency services official.

‘Flight EK176 from St Petersburg to Dubai on 30 June 2023 returned to the stand due to reports of smoke being detected during pushback for departure,’ said an Emirates spokesperson.

