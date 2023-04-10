Embattled Soros-funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney was sanctioned last week by a local judge after she withheld evidence from the court on a double-homicide case and released the alleged killer back on the street.

Local KSDK reported:

A St. Louis judge sanctioned St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office for withholding evidence in a double homicide case and allowing the suspect out on bond…



…This week, Judge Theresa Counts Burke ruled in favor of Heflin’s attorneys from Bruntrager and Billings law firm, who filed a motion accusing Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta of violating discovery rules that required prosecutors to turn over evidence including DNA reports and a recording of a 911 call.



“The Court finds that there have been repeated delays by the State in obtaining discovery and providing it to the defense,” Burke wrote. “There has been a lack of diligence on the part of the state in following up and providing discovery to the defendant in a timely fashion. As a result of the state’s actions and lack of diligence, the court grants defendant’s second motion for sanctions.”



Per Burke’s order, Heflin is to remain on GPS monitoring.

In February the Missouri Supreme Court appointed Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District of Missouri Court of Appeals to adjudicate the legal action by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to remove St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner from her elected position as St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

