WALL STREET JOURNAL:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seeking to reassert itself in the country’s response to Covid-19 amid criticism it has sown more confusion than it has offered answers.

According to the agency, one of the first things to do is upgrading data collection that has hampered decision-making and clarifying messages that have confused many.

Still, the steps may not be enough to address the problems the nation’s top public health agency has been exposed by the pandemic. And the CDC may not have much time, as a new variant may emerge after the Omicron peaks.

“Acting quickly and taking risks in the face of ambiguity is not the CDC’s strength – it’s not what it does,” said Charity Dean, a former California health department official who resigned during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration and lawmakers have begun proposing deeper changes to the federal health care system that could potentially upset the CDC if they go into effect.

MORE FROM THE WALL STREET JOURNAL