Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was on full display yesterday and he showed the entire world how dumb he is and how dumb his case is. His press conference was icing on the cake.

Yesterday the first President in US history was arrested on “34 felony” counts placed against him by DA Bragg in New York. We learned that if you are going to indict the President, it’s probably best that you have crimes committed.

After the arrest, the corrupt and dumb DA Bragg held a press conference where he attempted to describe what the President did wrong. Bragg blew it.

Bragg makes statements that the President committed crimes that he never fully describes. He grabs accounting entries and somehow argues that these were crimes. Then he mumbled through how these were election-related crimes without describing the connection. We know this because when describing the accounting entries he says that the entries started in “April, May, June and so on through the rest of the year”.

However, the indictment starts with accounting entries in February. Bragg charges President Trump on the first seven counts for accounting entries in February and March. Bragg must have forgotten about these.

